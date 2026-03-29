DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for College Basketball Quarterfinals

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets plus a 100% profit boost for College Basketball Quarterfinals action. This welcome offer provides instant bonus bets for wagering on Sunday's elite matchups, while sportsbook promos like this one remain available through March 29.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for college basketball betting

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry and delivers $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $5 wager. New customers must select a token before placing their minimum bet to activate the promotion. The offer includes eight $25 bonus bets distributed immediately or within 72 hours if technical issues arise.

The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting on the 2026 tournament winner. Bettors wagering on Tennessee vs. Michigan or UConn vs. Duke can use their bonus bets on these quarterfinal matchups. For example, if you bet $5 on Tennessee +3.5 and win, you keep your original stake plus winnings while receiving $200 in bonus bets for additional wagering opportunities.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

One-time wagering requirement applies.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim DraftKings bonus bets for college basketball quarterfinals

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Sunday's College Basketball Quarterfinals action:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your new account. Select the promotional token before placing any wagers. Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Tennessee vs. Michigan or UConn vs. Duke. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights on features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Regular bettors can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the college basketball season. These rotating promotions appear in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Existing users should check the promotions tab regularly for enhanced odds on College Basketball Quarterfinals games and other March Madness matchups. DraftKings frequently updates these offers to provide additional betting value for loyal customers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.