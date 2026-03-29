DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for College Basketball Quarterfinals
New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets plus a 100% profit boost for College Basketball Quarterfinals action. This welcome offer provides instant bonus bets for wagering on Sunday's elite matchups, while sportsbook promos like this one remain available through March 29.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for college basketball betting
This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry and delivers $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $5 wager. New customers must select a token before placing their minimum bet to activate the promotion. The offer includes eight $25 bonus bets distributed immediately or within 72 hours if technical issues arise.
The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting on the 2026 tournament winner. Bettors wagering on Tennessee vs. Michigan or UConn vs. Duke can use their bonus bets on these quarterfinal matchups. For example, if you bet $5 on Tennessee +3.5 and win, you keep your original stake plus winnings while receiving $200 in bonus bets for additional wagering opportunities.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- One-time wagering requirement applies.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim DraftKings bonus bets for college basketball quarterfinals
Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Sunday's College Basketball Quarterfinals action:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information verification.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your new account.
- Select the promotional token before placing any wagers.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Tennessee vs. Michigan or UConn vs. Duke.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights on features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Regular bettors can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the college basketball season. These rotating promotions appear in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Existing users should check the promotions tab regularly for enhanced odds on College Basketball Quarterfinals games and other March Madness matchups. DraftKings frequently updates these offers to provide additional betting value for loyal customers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.