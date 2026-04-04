DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for Illinois vs. UConn

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets plus a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures betting ahead of Saturday's Illinois vs. UConn showdown. This welcome promotion requires just a $5 qualifying wager and delivers instant bonus bets for new customers. Check out additional sportsbook promos available through April 4.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Illinois vs. UConn betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no special code entry for new customers to access this welcome offer. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Saturday's Illinois vs. UConn semifinal matchup, DraftKings instantly awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.

• New customers must select the promotional token before placing their qualifying bet.

• Bonus bets may take up to 72 hours to arrive in case of technical difficulties.

• The offer includes a 100% profit boost token for college basketball championship futures.

For example, if you bet $5 on Illinois to cover the spread against UConn and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full bonus bet package to continue wagering on the tournament action.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim DraftKings new-user promo for Illinois vs. UConn

Follow these simple steps to activate your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before Saturday's semifinal:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information and identity verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token in your account before placing any wagers. Place a qualifying $5 bet on Illinois vs. UConn or any other available sports market. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token for championship futures.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into betting features and user experience.

Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the Illinois vs. UConn welcome offer

Existing DraftKings customers can find ongoing promotional opportunities through the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. The sportsbook frequently updates its selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and special betting promotions for major sporting events. These rotating offers provide value for both new tournament action and regular season games across multiple sports. Current customers should check the promotions tab regularly to discover the latest bonus opportunities and enhanced betting options available on their accounts.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.