DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for Lakers vs. Mavericks
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup. This welcome promotion also includes a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures bets. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 5.
How the DraftKings promo code works for Lakers vs. Mavericks betting
The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. This promotion works perfectly for Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks game, where Los Angeles faces significant challenges without injured stars Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.
The bonus structure includes these key terms:
- Eight $25 bonus bets delivered instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- 1x wagering requirement applies to bonus winnings.
- Original bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- 100% profit boost token for 2026 college basketball tournament futures.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Dallas and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 bonus package. If your Lakers bet loses, you still receive the full bonus amount to continue betting. The depleted Lakers roster makes this game particularly intriguing for bettors looking to capitalize on potential value.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim DraftKings bonus bets for Lakers vs. Mavericks
Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets before Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks tip-off:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to activate your account.
- Place your first $5 wager on any Lakers vs. Mavericks betting market.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly, regardless of your initial bet outcome.
- Claim your 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of features, betting options and user experience.
Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the Lakers vs. Mavericks welcome offer
DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating bonuses often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special event coverage.
The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional offerings to coincide with major sporting events and seasonal tournaments. Checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you never miss valuable betting enhancements and bonus opportunities throughout the year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.