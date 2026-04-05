DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for Lakers vs. Mavericks

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup. This welcome promotion also includes a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures bets. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 5.

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How the DraftKings promo code works for Lakers vs. Mavericks betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. This promotion works perfectly for Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks game, where Los Angeles faces significant challenges without injured stars Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

The bonus structure includes these key terms:

Eight $25 bonus bets delivered instantly or within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

1x wagering requirement applies to bonus winnings.

Original bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

100% profit boost token for 2026 college basketball tournament futures.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Dallas and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 bonus package. If your Lakers bet loses, you still receive the full bonus amount to continue betting. The depleted Lakers roster makes this game particularly intriguing for bettors looking to capitalize on potential value.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim DraftKings bonus bets for Lakers vs. Mavericks

Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets before Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks tip-off:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to activate your account. Place your first $5 wager on any Lakers vs. Mavericks betting market. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly, regardless of your initial bet outcome. Claim your 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of features, betting options and user experience.

Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the Lakers vs. Mavericks welcome offer

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating bonuses often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special event coverage.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional offerings to coincide with major sporting events and seasonal tournaments. Checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you never miss valuable betting enhancements and bonus opportunities throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.