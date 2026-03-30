DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL, MLB & College Basketball Action

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures. This welcome offer activates with just a $5 wager on Monday, March 30 action across NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball. DraftKings continues leading sportsbook promos with this generous new-user bonus.

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How the DraftKings promo code bonus works for March 30 sports betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate this welcome bonus. New customers simply register, deposit $5 minimum, and place their first $5 bet on any available market. DraftKings instantly awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

The bonus structure includes several key terms and conditions:

• Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.

• Each $25 bonus bet expires seven days after issuance.

• Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.

• A 100% profit boost token applies to college basketball tournament winner futures for 2026.

Consider betting your initial $5 on an NBA game where playoff positioning matters. If you wager on a team at +150 odds and win, you collect $12.50 in winnings plus your $5 stake back. If you lose, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package. For MLB action, early season pitching matchups offer value as rotations settle and bullpens find their rhythm.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Monday's games

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes with these simple steps:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promo token before placing your qualifying $5 bet on NBA, NHL, MLB or college basketball. Place your first $5 wager on any available sports market to trigger the bonus. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, odds enhancements and special promotions beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Current users can find daily betting bonuses, same-game parlay insurance and enhanced payouts by checking the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often target specific games, player props and seasonal events, giving bettors additional value throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.