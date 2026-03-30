DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL, MLB & College Basketball Action
New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures. This welcome offer activates with just a $5 wager on Monday, March 30 action across NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball. DraftKings continues leading sportsbook promos with this generous new-user bonus.
How the DraftKings promo code bonus works for March 30 sports betting
The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate this welcome bonus. New customers simply register, deposit $5 minimum, and place their first $5 bet on any available market. DraftKings instantly awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.
The bonus structure includes several key terms and conditions:
• Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.
• Each $25 bonus bet expires seven days after issuance.
• Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
• A 100% profit boost token applies to college basketball tournament winner futures for 2026.
Consider betting your initial $5 on an NBA game where playoff positioning matters. If you wager on a team at +150 odds and win, you collect $12.50 in winnings plus your $5 stake back. If you lose, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package. For MLB action, early season pitching matchups offer value as rotations settle and bullpens find their rhythm.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Monday's games
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes with these simple steps:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Select the promo token before placing your qualifying $5 bet on NBA, NHL, MLB or college basketball.
- Place your first $5 wager on any available sports market to trigger the bonus.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users
DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, odds enhancements and special promotions beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Current users can find daily betting bonuses, same-game parlay insurance and enhanced payouts by checking the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often target specific games, player props and seasonal events, giving bettors additional value throughout the year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.