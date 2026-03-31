DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for Tuesday MLB, NBA, and NHL Games

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures when wagering on Tuesday's loaded slate of MLB, NBA and NHL action. This welcome offer requires no code and provides immediate value for March 31 betting opportunities. DraftKings continues leading sportsbook promos with generous new-user incentives.

How the DraftKings promo code bonus works for Tuesday's games

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry and activates automatically for eligible new customers. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 bet on any market, DraftKings instantly awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. The bonus arrives within 72 hours in rare technical situations but typically processes immediately.

Key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code include:

• Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying bet required.

• Eight $25 bonus bets awarded instantly upon bet placement.

• Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

• Original stake not included in bonus bet winnings.

• 100% profit boost token provided for college basketball tournament futures.

Tuesday's action provides excellent betting opportunities across three major sports. If you bet $5 on the Yankees to stay unbeaten against Seattle and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 bonus package. Should the Yankees lose, you still receive the full bonus amount, making this DraftKings new-user promo valuable regardless of your initial wager outcome. The college basketball boost adds extra value for tournament futures betting.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your promo code for DraftKings Tuesday betting

Claiming this DraftKings promo requires completing a simple registration and betting process for Tuesday's MLB, NBA and NHL games.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 bet on any available sports market, including Tuesday's games. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly after your qualifying wager settles. Use your 100% profit boost token on college basketball tournament futures.

New users can immediately start betting on Tuesday's 14-game MLB slate, seven NBA matchups, or 10 NHL contests. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating offers frequently target major sporting events and provide enhanced value for active bettors. Check the promotions tab regularly to maximize your betting experience with additional bonus opportunities and enhanced odds on popular markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.