DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for Tuesday MLB, NBA, and NHL Games
New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures when wagering on Tuesday's loaded slate of MLB, NBA and NHL action. This welcome offer requires no code and provides immediate value for March 31 betting opportunities. DraftKings continues leading sportsbook promos with generous new-user incentives.
How the DraftKings promo code bonus works for Tuesday's games
The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry and activates automatically for eligible new customers. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 bet on any market, DraftKings instantly awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. The bonus arrives within 72 hours in rare technical situations but typically processes immediately.
Key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code include:
• Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying bet required.
• Eight $25 bonus bets awarded instantly upon bet placement.
• Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
• Original stake not included in bonus bet winnings.
• 100% profit boost token provided for college basketball tournament futures.
Tuesday's action provides excellent betting opportunities across three major sports. If you bet $5 on the Yankees to stay unbeaten against Seattle and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 bonus package. Should the Yankees lose, you still receive the full bonus amount, making this DraftKings new-user promo valuable regardless of your initial wager outcome. The college basketball boost adds extra value for tournament futures betting.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your promo code for DraftKings Tuesday betting
Claiming this DraftKings promo requires completing a simple registration and betting process for Tuesday's MLB, NBA and NHL games.
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first $5 bet on any available sports market, including Tuesday's games.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly after your qualifying wager settles.
- Use your 100% profit boost token on college basketball tournament futures.
New users can immediately start betting on Tuesday's 14-game MLB slate, seven NBA matchups, or 10 NHL contests. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating offers frequently target major sporting events and provide enhanced value for active bettors. Check the promotions tab regularly to maximize your betting experience with additional bonus opportunities and enhanced odds on popular markets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.