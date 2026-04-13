DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus Bets for MLB, NHL and NBA Postseason Action

New bettors can capitalize on tonight's packed sports slate with a DraftKings promo code offer that delivers $300 in bonus bets when your first $5 wager wins. With 10 NHL games featuring playoff positioning battles, a full MLB Monday slate, and NBA Play-In Tournament action approaching, there are plenty of opportunities available on April 13.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for tonight's games

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. You simply need to place a $5 minimum wager on any sporting event with odds of -500 or better, and if your bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly.

Tonight's NHL slate provides excellent opportunities with Eastern Conference matchups like Hurricanes vs. Flyers and Rangers vs. Panthers offering competitive odds. For example, if you bet $5 on the Rangers to win at -150 odds and they secure victory, you would receive your original winnings plus twelve $25 bonus bets totaling $300. The MLB schedule features marquee games including Cubs vs. Phillies and the late-night Mets vs. Dodgers showdown, giving bettors multiple windows to place their qualifying wager.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.

• Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 credits.

• Bonus bets expire after seven days.

• Must select promotional token before placing qualifying bet.

• Available to new customers only.

If your qualifying bet loses, you simply lose your $5 stake with no additional penalties. The bonus bet stakes are not included in any potential winnings from future wagers.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for MLB and NHL betting

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings takes just minutes and positions you for tonight's action across multiple sports.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account using basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account. Select the promotional token in your account before placing any wagers. Place your qualifying $5 bet on any MLB, NHL, or other sporting event with minimum odds of -500. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours plus your original winnings.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo opportunities for existing users

Beyond the new customer welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance betting value across MLB, NHL, and NBA markets. These rotating promotions can be found in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where users can opt into daily and weekly bonus opportunities. With tonight's busy schedule featuring playoff-intensity hockey and prime baseball matchups, existing customers should check for any sport-specific boosts or enhanced odds promotions that complement the regular betting menu.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.