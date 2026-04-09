DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL and Augusta National

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Thursday's action across MLB, NBA, NHL and Augusta National. The welcome offer requires no code and delivers bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 9.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Thursday's sports action

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. After registering and depositing at least $5, place your first wager of $5 or more on any market with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets distributed as twelve $25 bonus bets.

Key terms include:

• Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.

• Bonus bets issued only if your initial wager wins.

• Twelve $25 bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Must select promotional token before placing qualifying bet.

• Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on a favored MLB team at -200 odds and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if your NHL pick loses in overtime, you receive no bonus bets but only lose your initial $5 stake.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Thursday's games

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Thursday's MLB, NBA, NHL and Augusta National action:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information and identity verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token in your account before placing any bets. Place your first $5 wager on any qualifying market with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, receive twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the new customer welcome offer. Regular customers can find profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and enhanced odds specials in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. These rotating offers frequently target popular events like Thursday's Augusta National opening round, NBA playoff positioning games, and early-season MLB matchups. Check the promotions tab daily to maximize your betting value with additional bonus opportunities.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.