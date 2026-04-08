DraftKings Promo Code for Augusta National: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win

New DraftKings users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets for Augusta National. This welcome promotion allows bettors to wager on the season's first major championship, where Rory McIlroy returns as defending champion. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Wednesday, April 8.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Augusta National betting

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. Bettors must place a minimum $5 wager with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet wins, they receive $300 in bonus bets. The promotion applies perfectly to Augusta National betting markets, where you could back McIlroy to successfully defend his green jacket or bet on Scottie Scheffler to capture his third title in five years.

Key terms and conditions include:

Maximum $300 in bonus bets available if your initial wager wins.

Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer.

Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Token must be selected before placing your $5 bet.

Token expires May 3, 2026.

For example, if you bet $5 on Cameron Young to finish in the top 10 at Augusta National at +150 odds and he achieves that result, you would receive your original $12.50 payout plus $300 in bonus bets. If Young misses the top 10, you would only lose your original $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Augusta National

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Augusta National betting:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your bet. Place your qualifying $5 wager on any Augusta National market with minimum odds of -500. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers during Augusta National

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major golf tournaments. Current users can find daily odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and profit boost tokens in the Promos section of the DraftKings app. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts on popular Augusta National bets like first-round leader props, hole-in-one specials, and tournament winner markets. Check the app regularly during tournament week to maximize your betting value with these rotating promotional offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.