DraftKings Promo Code for MLB Opening Day: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets for MLB Opening Day on Thursday, March 26. This welcome promotion also includes a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures betting. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos while watching elite pitchers like Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto take the mound.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for MLB Opening Day betting

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate the welcome bonus. New customers must select a token before placing their qualifying $5 wager to receive the promotional benefits. The offer provides eight $25 bonus bets instantly after your initial bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

100% profit boost applies to college basketball tournament futures only.

For example, if you bet $5 on Paul Skenes to record over 6.5 strikeouts in the Pirates vs. Mets matchup and win, you keep your original stake plus winnings while receiving $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to continue wagering on other Opening Day games like the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks featuring World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Opening Day games

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before the first pitch of Thursday's slate:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Select the promotional token before placing any wagers. Place your first $5 bet on any MLB Opening Day market or other available sports. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly, plus your 100% college basketball futures boost.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Current DraftKings customers can find ongoing promotions beyond this welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional lineup with profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events. Check the 'Promos' tab within your DraftKings app to discover daily enhanced odds and special betting opportunities.

These recurring promotions often feature boosted payouts for popular betting markets and exclusive offers for championship events. DraftKings consistently provides value through various promotional mechanics that complement your regular betting activity throughout the baseball season and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.