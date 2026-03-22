DraftKings Promo Code for NCAA Tournament Sunday Games: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets when you wager just $5 on Sunday's NCAA Tournament action. New users can target the exciting Round 2 matchups featuring Iowa vs. Florida, Utah State vs. Arizona, UCLA vs. UConn, and Texas Tech vs. Alabama while securing excellent sportsbook promos available through March 22.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NCAA Tournament betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this generous welcome offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first qualifying wager to receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament futures betting.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select the promotional token before placing your minimum $5 bet.

Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.

Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Complete a 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Iowa to upset Florida and the Hawkeyes win at +180 odds, you would collect $14 in winnings plus your original $5 stake. You would also receive the $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether Iowa wins or loses. If UCLA covers the spread against UConn in your qualifying bet but loses outright, you still earn the full bonus package even though your initial wager loses.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's games

Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets and start wagering on the NCAA Tournament action:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete the registration process with your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet. Place a minimum $5 wager on any NCAA Tournament market or other available sports. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides valuable promotions beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Existing customers can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and exclusive bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.