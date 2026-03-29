DraftKings Promo Code for UConn vs Duke: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly

New customers can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's UConn-Duke quarterfinal matchup. This welcome promotion also includes a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures bets. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 29.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for UConn vs Duke betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers to access this welcome offer. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 bet on any market, including the UConn-Duke game, you'll receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. You'll also get a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying bet required.

• Eight $25 bonus bets awarded instantly or within 72 hours.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• 100% profit boost applies to 2026 college basketball championship futures.

• Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against UConn and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full bonus bet amount to continue wagering on other markets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's UConn-Duke game

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before the UConn-Duke tip-off:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account. Make a minimum $5 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 bet on any sports market, including UConn vs Duke. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token. Use bonus bets within seven days and apply the boost to college basketball futures.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These ongoing offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, parlay insurance options, and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events like the college basketball tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.