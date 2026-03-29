DraftKings Promo Code for UConn vs Duke: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly
New customers can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's UConn-Duke quarterfinal matchup. This welcome promotion also includes a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures bets. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 29.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for UConn vs Duke betting
The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers to access this welcome offer. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 bet on any market, including the UConn-Duke game, you'll receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. You'll also get a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting.
Key terms and conditions include:
• Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying bet required.
• Eight $25 bonus bets awarded instantly or within 72 hours.
• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
• 100% profit boost applies to 2026 college basketball championship futures.
• Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against UConn and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full bonus bet amount to continue wagering on other markets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's UConn-Duke game
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before the UConn-Duke tip-off:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first $5 bet on any sports market, including UConn vs Duke.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token.
- Use bonus bets within seven days and apply the boost to college basketball futures.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These ongoing offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, parlay insurance options, and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events like the college basketball tournament.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.