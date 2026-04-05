DraftKings Promo Code for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets
New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. This welcome offer includes a 100% boost for college basketball futures bets and is available through April 5. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before tip-off.
How the DraftKings promo code works for UConn vs. Michigan betting
The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first $5 bet on any market to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. You must select the promotional token before placing your qualifying wager to activate this offer.
Here's how the promotion breaks down for Monday's championship game:
• Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 qualifying bet on UConn vs. Michigan or any other market.
• Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, delivered instantly or within 72 hours.
• Keep your original winnings if your $5 bet wins.
• Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and the stake is not included in winnings.
• Complete a 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on UConn to win the championship at +150 odds and they capture the title, you'd receive $7.50 in winnings plus your $5 stake back. You'd also have $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If Michigan wins instead, you'd lose your $5 but still receive the full $200 bonus bet package.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for the championship game
Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before UConn and Michigan tip off Monday night:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Select the promotional token before placing your bet.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on the championship game or any other available market.
- Receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly upon bet settlement.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for current users beyond this new customer welcome offer. Existing bettors can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' tab of the DraftKings app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for championship games and tournament betting. Regular customers should check the promotions section frequently to maximize their betting value throughout the college basketball season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.