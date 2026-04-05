DraftKings Promo Code for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. This welcome offer includes a 100% boost for college basketball futures bets and is available through April 5. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before tip-off.

How the DraftKings promo code works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first $5 bet on any market to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. You must select the promotional token before placing your qualifying wager to activate this offer.

Here's how the promotion breaks down for Monday's championship game:

• Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 qualifying bet on UConn vs. Michigan or any other market.

• Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, delivered instantly or within 72 hours.

• Keep your original winnings if your $5 bet wins.

• Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and the stake is not included in winnings.

• Complete a 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on UConn to win the championship at +150 odds and they capture the title, you'd receive $7.50 in winnings plus your $5 stake back. You'd also have $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If Michigan wins instead, you'd lose your $5 but still receive the full $200 bonus bet package.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for the championship game

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before UConn and Michigan tip off Monday night:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your bet. Place a $5 qualifying wager on the championship game or any other available market. Receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly upon bet settlement.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for current users beyond this new customer welcome offer. Existing bettors can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' tab of the DraftKings app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for championship games and tournament betting. Regular customers should check the promotions section frequently to maximize their betting value throughout the college basketball season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.