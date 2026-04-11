DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 327: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets If You Win

New DraftKings users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets for UFC 327 on Saturday, April 11. This welcome bonus requires no code and delivers twelve $25 bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for UFC 327 betting

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. You simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place your first bet on any UFC 327 market with minimum odds of -500. When your qualifying wager wins, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $300 in bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Maximum bonus value of $300 distributed as twelve $25 bonus bets.

Minimum qualifying bet of $5 with odds of -500 or better.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Stake amount not included in bonus bet winnings.

One-time offer per new customer only.

For example, if you bet $5 on Jiri Prochazka to defeat Carlos Ulberg in Saturday's main event and Prochazka wins, you receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. However, if Ulberg wins your qualifying bet, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for UFC 327

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook welcome bonus for Saturday's UFC 327 card:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your new account. Complete identity verification and make your first deposit of at least $5. Navigate to the UFC 327 betting markets and select your preferred wager. Place your qualifying $5 bet on any fight with minimum odds of -500. Receive $300 in bonus bets instantly when your qualifying wager wins.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing offers frequently include enhanced payouts for UFC events, parlay insurance options, and early payout specials that add extra value to your betting experience throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.