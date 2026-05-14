DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs, MLB and WNBA

Thursday, May 15 is one of the most action-packed sports days of the spring, and the DraftKings promo code offer is the perfect way to get in on it. New users who bet $5 can unlock $100 in bonus bets instantly, covering everything from the PGA Championship to the NBA and NHL playoffs. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up.

How the DraftKings new-user promo works for May 15 sports action

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. No DraftKings promo code is required to trigger the offer.

Whether you back Scottie Scheffler to make a move in the opening round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club or put your $5 on an NBA playoff game, the outcome of your first bet does not affect your bonus. Win or lose, the $100 in bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Bonus arrives as four $25 bonus bets totaling $100.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place your $5 wager on Rory McIlroy to post a strong first-round score at the PGA Championship and he delivers, you still collect your four $25 bonus bets on top of your winnings. If McIlroy struggles and your bet loses, those bonus bets still land in your account. The promo code for DraftKings takes the pressure off your first wager entirely.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for today's games

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed in time for Thursday's action:

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account creation process. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available funding methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports market, such as the PGA Championship, an NBA playoff game, an NHL playoff matchup, or any MLB contest on Thursday's slate. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the week. From profit boosts on major events like the PGA Championship to stepped-up parlay offers during the NBA and NHL playoffs, there is usually something worth grabbing. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and find an offer that fits your betting style.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.