DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and More

Saturday, May 16 is one of the best sports days of the year, and new bettors can take advantage of a standout sportsbook promos offer right now. The DraftKings promo code unlocks $100 in bonus bets when you wager just $5 on any market, from PGA Championship moving-day golf to NBA and NHL playoff action.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for May 16 sports action

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all — the offer applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports betting market. That is all it takes to unlock this DraftKings new-user promo.

Once your qualifying bet settles, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours. It does not matter whether your first wager wins or loses — the bonus bets arrive either way. Keep in mind that the stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets, and all bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

With so much action on Saturday, there are plenty of ways to place that qualifying $5 wager. Consider betting on Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy to post a low round during moving day at Aronimink Golf Club. If your bet on Scheffler wins, great — you collect your winnings plus four $25 bonus bets. If it loses, you still walk away with $100 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the weekend's slate.

Here is a quick look at the key terms for this promo code for DraftKings:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) issued within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Saturday's games

Claiming this DraftKings promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started and place your qualifying bet on any of Saturday's marquee matchups:

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available funding methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer — PGA Championship moving-day bets, NBA playoff props, NHL Game 6 lines, MLB run totals, and WNBA markets all qualify. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users on May 16

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens for returning customers throughout the week. Saturday's packed schedule — featuring PGA Championship moving day, NBA and NHL playoff games, a full MLB slate, and WNBA action — means there should be plenty of targeted offers to explore. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see everything currently available for your account.

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