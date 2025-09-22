DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly for Monday Night Football
Monday Night Football features the Detroit Lions facing the Baltimore Ravens after a wild start to the season for both these teams. With no DraftKings promo code needed, fans can get in the craziness and access one of the best sportsbook promos to secure $200 in bonus bets instantly by betting $5. You'll also get a $200+ NFL Sunday Ticket discount.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Monday Night Football
The DraftKings promo code offer for Monday Night Football gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly and a $200+ discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Register for an account, deposit $5 or more, and place a $5 wager on any Monday Night Football market. Instantly, you will receive eight $25 bonus bets and access to NFL Sunday Ticket for just $176.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Bonus bets are awarded as eight $25 credits, instantly after a qualifying wager.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being issued.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
- NFL Sunday Ticket discount is $200, reducing the price to $176.
- A Google or YouTube account is required for NFL Sunday Ticket redemption.
- NFL Sunday Ticket auto-renews at full price unless canceled.
- You must wager your deposit once before withdrawing funds.
Since the $200 bonus is guaranteed with your first $5 bet, consider placing your qualifying wager on plus-money odds for a chance at a bigger payout while still receiving the bonus bets and NFL Sunday Ticket discount.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for Monday Night Football
Follow these five simple steps and you’ll be ready to go with this DraftKings new user offer in no time:
- Register: Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Add funds to your account: Deposit at least $5 into your new account using your preferred payment method.
- Make a bet: Place a $5+ wager on any Monday Night Football market.
- Receive your bonus: Instantly receive eight $25 bonus bets and a $200 discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket, redeemable through your Google or YouTube account.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning for new users. Existing customers can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and special parlay insurance offers throughout the NFL season. These are some of the offers you might find:
- NFL Parlay Boost: You can receive boosted odds on a parlay for tonight’s game.
- NFL No Sweat touchdowns: Bet on a player to score a touchdown; if they don’t, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. The affected leg in parlays is removed, so the rest of your wager can still win.
Compare the DraftKings promo to other welcome offers
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
