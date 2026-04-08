DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for MLB, NBA, NHL and Augusta National Action

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Wednesday's loaded sports slate featuring MLB, NBA, NHL and Augusta National golf action. The bet $5, get $300 bonus bets if you win promotion gives new customers excellent value across multiple sports. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 8.

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How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Wednesday's sports action

This DraftKings new-user promo delivers substantial value for bettors looking to wager on Wednesday's diverse sports lineup. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this offer, making the signup process straightforward for new customers. The promotion requires a minimum $5 bet with odds of -500 or better, and if your wager wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.

The bonus structure breaks down into twelve $25 bonus bets that arrive instantly or within 72 hours. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, giving you a full week to use them across DraftKings' extensive sports markets. Key terms include:

Minimum $5 bet required with -500 odds or better.

Must select token before placing your qualifying bet.

Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 denominations.

Seven-day expiration on all bonus bets.

Stake not included in bonus bet winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on an MLB team at -200 odds and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $300 in bonus bets. However, if your initial wager loses, you receive no bonus bets but only lose your original $5 stake.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings is simple and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start betting on Wednesday's action:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your new account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet. Place your first $5 wager on any sports market with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, receive twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.

For more details about features and betting options, read our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through daily promotions and enhanced betting opportunities. Regular users can find profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses in the app's dedicated promotions section. These ongoing offers complement the new-user bonus and provide continued value throughout the sports calendar.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings based on current sporting events, so checking the 'Promos' tab regularly ensures you never miss valuable betting enhancements and bonus opportunities.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.