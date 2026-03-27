DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $200 Bonus Bets for College Basketball Round 3

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% boost for college basketball futures. The second half of NCAA Tournament Round 3 takes place Friday, March 27, featuring elite matchups including Duke vs. St. John's and Michigan vs. Alabama. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the DraftKings promo code works for college basketball Round 3

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry and activates automatically when new users complete registration and make their first $5 wager. The promotion delivers eight $25 bonus bets instantly, totaling $200 in betting credits. Additionally, bettors receive a 100% profit boost token specifically for college basketball futures bets on the 2026 tournament winner.

The offer includes these key terms and conditions:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

Must select token before placing initial wager.

For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against St. John's and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full bonus bet amount to continue betting on remaining Round 3 games like Michigan State vs. UConn or Tennessee vs. Iowa State.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Round 3 action

Follow these steps to activate your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and start betting on Friday's college basketball games:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information and identity verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promo token before placing your first qualifying $5 wager on any sports market. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost for college basketball futures. Use bonus bets within seven days and enjoy your winnings from successful wagers.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, odds enhancements and special promotions throughout major sporting events. Current users can access these ongoing offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions during tournament play, offering enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and same-game parlay boosts for marquee matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.