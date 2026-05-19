Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 for NBA Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets to use on Tuesday's packed sports slate, headlined by Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. As of May 19, this welcome offer is one of the best available for new bettors looking to get in on the action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for the NBA Playoffs and beyond

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users two strong options depending on their state. Both offers require a minimum $20 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer, and neither requires a promo code to unlock.

Here is a breakdown of each offer and where it is available:

Bet $20, Get $350 in Bonus Bets Over 7 Days -- Available in AZ, IA, IN, TN, MA, and WY. You receive $50 in bonus bets each day for seven consecutive days after your qualifying bet settles.

Bet $20, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly -- Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY. Your bonus bets are credited to your account immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

For the $350 offer, each $50 daily bonus expires 24 hours after it is issued, so you will want to use each installment before it disappears. For the $200 offer, all bonus bets are credited at once and also expire 24 hours after being issued. In both cases, you must place your qualifying bet within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before you place your first wager. You must opt in to the promotion directly in your bet slip -- turning it on from the Promos or Discover page alone is not enough. Your qualifying bet must be a single cash wager, fully settled once the event ends, and must not fall under any excluded bet types.

When it comes to winnings, bonus bets pay out profit only. For example, if you place a $50 bonus bet on Donovan Mitchell to score over his point total in Game 1 and win $40, you receive $40 -- not the original $50 stake. On the flip side, if that bet loses, you still have your remaining bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the week's NBA Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB action. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early using the Cash Out feature, and only one bonus bet can be used per wager.

Fanatics is one of the most competitive options among today's sportsbook promos , and this welcome offer is a strong way to get started ahead of a loaded Tuesday night schedule.

How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Tuesday's games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off in Cleveland:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook using one of the links on this page and complete the registration form with your personal details. No promo code is required -- the offer applies automatically. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Open your bet slip and toggle the promotion on to opt in. This step is required -- opting in from the Promos page alone will not activate the offer. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market, such as the Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 1, a WNBA game, or any MLB matchup, with odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet settles, collect your bonus bets and use them across any available market on the app.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers to watch on the Fanatics Sportsbook app

Fanatics does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the week. With the NBA Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB all running simultaneously, there is no shortage of markets where those bonuses can add real value. Head to the Promos section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of every game on the schedule.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.