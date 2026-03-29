Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for College Basketball on Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers instant value for College Basketball Quarterfinals action on March 29. New users can secure $200 FanCash after placing just a $5 wager on Tennessee vs Michigan or UConn vs Duke. Take advantage of competitive sportsbook promos while these elite programs battle for national semifinal spots.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for College Basketball Quarterfinals

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides immediate rewards for new customers betting on Sunday's quarterfinal matchups. After creating your account and placing a qualifying $5 wager on Tennessee vs Michigan or UConn vs Duke, you'll receive $200 in FanCash instantly. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires minimum odds of -500 and must be activated within seven days of account registration.

Consider betting Tennessee to cover the spread against top-seeded Michigan. If your $5 wager wins, you'll collect your original stake plus winnings, along with the $200 FanCash bonus. Should Tennessee fall short against Michigan's deep roster, you'll still receive the full $200 FanCash reward. The same applies to UConn vs Duke, where Cameron Boozer's dominant play meets Dan Hurley's championship-tested program.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

New customers must toggle on the promotion in their bet slip.

Qualifying wagers require minimum odds of -500.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for quarterfinals betting

Follow these steps to secure your bonus and bet on Tennessee vs Michigan or UConn vs Duke:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from your device's app store. Complete account registration with your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the College Basketball Quarterfinals betting markets. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying $5+ cash wager on any market with minimum odds of -500. Receive your $200 FanCash instantly after your bet settles.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into betting features and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the quarterfinals offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value through ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. The sportsbook's 'Promos' section features daily boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses that complement major betting events. Regular users can access profit boosts on popular markets, early payout specials, and loyalty rewards through the integrated Fanatics ecosystem.

Check the Fanatics Sportsbook app regularly to discover new promotional opportunities that enhance your betting experience beyond the initial welcome bonus.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.