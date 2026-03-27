Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for College Basketball Round 3

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an instant $200 FanCash reward when they bet just $5 on College Basketball Round 3 action. With four crucial matchups set for Friday, March 27, bettors can capitalize on this $200 FanCash offer while wagering on games featuring Duke, Alabama, Michigan State and Tennessee.

This welcome bonus provides excellent value for those looking to explore sportsbook promos during one of college basketball's most exciting weekends.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for college basketball betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers immediate value to new customers who want to bet on Friday's Round 3 matchups. After creating an account, users simply need to toggle on the promotion in their bet slip and place a $5 cash wager on any market with minimum odds of -500. The $200 FanCash reward arrives instantly once the qualifying bet settles, regardless of whether the wager wins or loses.

Consider betting on the Duke vs. St. John's game with this promotion. If you place $5 on Duke -8.5 and the Blue Devils cover, you win your original bet plus receive the $200 FanCash bonus. Even if Duke fails to cover the spread and your $5 wager loses, you still earn the full $200 FanCash reward. The same applies to any of Friday's other compelling matchups, including Alabama vs. Michigan, Michigan State vs. UConn, or Tennessee vs. Iowa State.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Must be a new customer without an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account in any state.

Available to users 21 and older in eligible states.

Qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account opening.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Minimum odds requirement of -500 for qualifying wagers.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Round 3

Claiming this welcome offer for Friday's college basketball action requires just a few simple steps.

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your account. Navigate to any of Friday's Round 3 games and select your preferred betting market. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a cash bet of $5 or more with minimum odds of -500. Receive your $200 FanCash instantly once your qualifying bet settles.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special game-specific bonuses during high-profile college basketball weekends. These additional offers can enhance your betting experience on games beyond Friday's Round 3 action.

Current customers should regularly check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover the latest bonus opportunities. The platform often introduces limited-time offers tied to specific games or betting markets, providing extra value for those who stay engaged with the app's promotional calendar.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.