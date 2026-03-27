Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for College Basketball Round 3

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for College Basketball Round 3 betting on Friday, March 27. New users can claim $200 FanCash immediately after placing just a $5 wager on any of the exciting matchups. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos while watching elite programs battle for advancement.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for college basketball betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with instant rewards for College Basketball Round 3 action. After registering and placing your first $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500, you receive $200 in FanCash immediately. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires toggling on the promotion in your bet slip within seven days of account opening.

Consider betting on the Duke vs. St. John's matchup where the Blue Devils enter as heavy favorites. If you wager $5 on Duke to win and they cover, you collect your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Should St. John's pull off the upset, you still receive the full $200 FanCash despite your initial wager losing.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

Must be 21 years or older and physically located in an eligible state.

Promotional FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.

Available to new customers who do not have existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code bonus

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for College Basketball Round 3 requires completing a simple registration and betting process.

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your account and verify your identity. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a $5 cash wager on any College Basketball Round 3 market with minimum odds of -500. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed analysis of features, betting markets, and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for college basketball fans

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with valuable promotional opportunities beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced payouts for college basketball games, profit boosts for same-game parlays, and cashback offers on specific betting markets during tournament play.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.