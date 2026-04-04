Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for Illinois vs. UConn

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on the highly anticipated Illinois vs. UConn matchup. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash immediately when wagering on this exciting college basketball showdown. With enhanced sportsbook promos available through April 4, there's never been a better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Illinois vs. UConn betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with an instant reward structure that's perfect for betting on the Illinois vs. UConn semifinal clash. After creating your account and placing your first $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500, you'll immediately receive $200 in FanCash. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo doesn't require waiting for your bet to settle, making it one of the most appealing welcome offers available.

The terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include several important details:

• You must be 21 years or older and physically located in an eligible state.

• The promotion must be toggled on in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager.

• Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account opening.

• FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

• Minimum odds of -500 apply to qualifying wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on Illinois to cover the spread against UConn and your bet wins, you'll collect your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. If your bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 FanCash reward, making this an excellent way to start your betting experience with additional funds for future wagers on college basketball games.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code bonus for Illinois vs. UConn

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook promo is straightforward and can be completed in just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start betting on the Illinois vs. UConn game:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your new account by providing your full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete the identity verification process and authenticate your email address to activate your account. Navigate to the Illinois vs. UConn betting markets and select your preferred wager. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying $5 bet. Place your wager on any market with minimum odds of -500 to trigger the bonus. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after placing your qualifying bet.

For more detailed information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities that extend well beyond the initial welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and special promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the college basketball season. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app, ensuring that both new and existing customers have access to enhanced betting value.

These ongoing promotions often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, cashback offers on losing bets, and special bonuses for multi-leg parlays. Fanatics Sportsbook also runs seasonal promotions that coincide with major tournaments and championship games, providing additional opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the year.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.