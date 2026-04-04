Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for Illinois vs. UConn
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on the highly anticipated Illinois vs. UConn matchup. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash immediately when wagering on this exciting college basketball showdown. With enhanced sportsbook promos available through April 4, there's never been a better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Illinois vs. UConn betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with an instant reward structure that's perfect for betting on the Illinois vs. UConn semifinal clash. After creating your account and placing your first $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500, you'll immediately receive $200 in FanCash. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo doesn't require waiting for your bet to settle, making it one of the most appealing welcome offers available.
The terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include several important details:
• You must be 21 years or older and physically located in an eligible state.
• The promotion must be toggled on in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager.
• Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account opening.
• FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
• Minimum odds of -500 apply to qualifying wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on Illinois to cover the spread against UConn and your bet wins, you'll collect your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. If your bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 FanCash reward, making this an excellent way to start your betting experience with additional funds for future wagers on college basketball games.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code bonus for Illinois vs. UConn
Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook promo is straightforward and can be completed in just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start betting on the Illinois vs. UConn game:
- Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your new account by providing your full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Complete the identity verification process and authenticate your email address to activate your account.
- Navigate to the Illinois vs. UConn betting markets and select your preferred wager.
- Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying $5 bet.
- Place your wager on any market with minimum odds of -500 to trigger the bonus.
- Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after placing your qualifying bet.
For more detailed information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities that extend well beyond the initial welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and special promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the college basketball season. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app, ensuring that both new and existing customers have access to enhanced betting value.
These ongoing promotions often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, cashback offers on losing bets, and special bonuses for multi-leg parlays. Fanatics Sportsbook also runs seasonal promotions that coincide with major tournaments and championship games, providing additional opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the year.
Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.