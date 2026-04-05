Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for Lakers vs. Mavericks
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to earn $200 FanCash instantly when betting on Sunday's Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup. With the Lakers facing their biggest injury crisis of the season, this game presents compelling betting value. New customers can take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through April 5 to maximize their wagering potential on this pivotal contest.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Lakers vs. Mavericks betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers immediate value for new customers wagering on Sunday's Lakers-Mavericks game. After creating an account, users simply need to toggle on the promotion in their bet slip and place a $5 cash wager on any market with minimum odds of -500. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, Fanatics immediately credits $200 FanCash to the account.
The promotion includes several important terms and conditions:
- Must be 21 years or older and physically located in an eligible state.
- Available only to new customers without existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.
- Qualifying wager must be placed within 7 days of account opening.
- FanCash expires 7 days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- No bonus code required for participation.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Dallas and they win, you receive your original stake back plus any winnings, along with the $200 FanCash bonus. If the Lakers fail to cover but your bet qualifies under the promotion terms, you still receive the full $200 FanCash despite the losing wager.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Sunday's game
Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Lakers vs. Mavericks is straightforward with these simple steps:
- Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Complete email authentication to activate your account and verify your identity.
- Navigate to the Lakers vs. Mavericks betting markets and select your preferred wager.
- Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying $5 cash bet.
- Confirm your wager and wait for it to settle to receive your $200 FanCash bonus.
For more detailed information about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond the welcome offer
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, including NBA games like Lakers vs. Mavericks, providing additional value for active bettors throughout the season.
Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.