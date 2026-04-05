Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for Michigan vs. Arizona on Saturday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to enhance their betting experience for Saturday's Michigan vs. Arizona semifinal matchup. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash instantly when wagering on this highly anticipated college basketball clash. With both teams entering with exceptional records and momentum, this game presents an ideal opportunity to explore sportsbook promos available through April 4.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Michigan vs. Arizona betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with $200 in FanCash immediately after placing their first $5 wager. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and activates once you toggle the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager on the Michigan-Arizona game.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum qualifying bet of $5 with odds of -500 or better.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Must complete the qualifying wager within seven days of account opening.

Available only to new customers without existing Fanatics Sportsbook accounts.

For example, if you bet $5 on Michigan to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original stake back plus any winnings, along with $200 in FanCash. If Arizona covers instead and your bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 FanCash bonus to use on future wagers.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus perfectly complements Saturday's semifinal, where Michigan's explosive offense led by Yaxel Lendeborg faces Arizona's stifling defense anchored by Motiejus Krivas. Both teams have dominated their tournament runs, making this matchup an excellent opportunity to utilize your promotional FanCash.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Saturday's semifinal

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunity is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete before tip-off.

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your account and verify your identity. Navigate to the Michigan vs. Arizona betting markets and select your preferred wager. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your $5 qualifying bet with minimum odds of -500. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your wager settles, regardless of the outcome.

For more details about platform features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the Michigan vs. Arizona game

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the college basketball season and beyond. Regular customers can discover daily odds boosts, profit enhancements, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application.

These supplementary offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on specific wager types, and exclusive bonuses tied to major sporting events. The platform frequently updates these promotions, ensuring users have fresh opportunities to maximize their betting value across various sports and competitions.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.