The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to maximize their betting potential across Tuesday's loaded sports schedule. With meaningful NBA matchups, intense NHL playoff races, emerging MLB storylines and Masters preparation all happening simultaneously, new customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through 10 consecutive days of bet matches. This welcome offer perfectly aligns with April 7's diverse sporting landscape, giving bettors multiple chances to engage with sportsbook promos across premier competitions.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Tuesday's sports action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with 10 consecutive days of bet matching opportunities, making it ideal for Tuesday's packed schedule featuring NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL postseason pushes and early MLB trends. Each qualifying wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer earns matching FanCash up to $100 daily when you toggle on the promotion in your bet slip.

For example, if you place a $50 wager on the Bucks to cover the spread against the Nets and your bet wins, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still earn the $50 FanCash match, providing value regardless of the outcome. This structure works perfectly for Tuesday's high-stakes NBA games where playoff seeding remains uncertain.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook customers only.

Must place qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.

Minimum wager of $1 with odds of -200 or longer required daily.

FanCash matches are issued after each qualifying wager settles.

Maximum $100 FanCash per day, $1,000 total over 10 days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Tuesday's games

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes, positioning you perfectly for Tuesday's compelling sports action across multiple leagues.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account and confirm your location in an eligible state. Navigate to Tuesday's games and select your preferred wager from NBA, NHL, MLB or Masters betting markets. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying $1+ wager with odds of -200 or longer. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings across the week's sporting events.

For complete details about features, markets and user experience, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers and sport-specific promotions by checking the dedicated 'Promos' section within the mobile app.

These rotating promotions often target major sporting events like Tuesday's NBA playoff race games, NHL postseason battles and Masters week coverage. Fanatics frequently enhances betting value through profit boosts on popular markets and special offers tied to trending storylines across professional sports leagues.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.