Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for UConn vs Duke on Sunday
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers instant value for new users betting on Sunday's UConn vs Duke quarterfinals matchup. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash immediately when wagering on this elite college basketball showdown. This March 29 welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to capitalize on sportsbook promos during the tournament's most crucial games.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UConn vs Duke betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers an immediate $200 FanCash reward after placing just a $5 qualifying wager. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and activates instantly upon meeting the minimum betting requirements. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus applies to any market with minimum odds of -500, making it perfect for betting on the UConn-Duke quarterfinals.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager.
- Minimum $5 cash wager required on any market with odds of -500 or better.
- FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account opening.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.
For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against UConn and your wager wins, you'll receive your cash winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. If your Duke bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash reward, providing excellent value regardless of the outcome.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for UConn vs Duke
Claiming your bonus for the UConn-Duke quarterfinals requires just a few simple steps to get started with this premier sportsbook.
- Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your new account by providing your full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Complete email authentication to activate your account and verify your identity.
- Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place a minimum $5 cash wager on any UConn vs Duke market with odds of -500 or better.
- Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses beyond the UConn-Duke promo
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional opportunities throughout the college basketball season. Regular users can find ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular games, profit boosts for specific bet types, and seasonal campaigns that reward loyal customers with additional betting value and exclusive perks.
Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.