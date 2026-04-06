Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for UConn vs. Michigan

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to bet on Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash immediately when wagering on this historic title matchup. With sportsbook promos like this available through April 5, there's never been a better time to join the action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UConn vs. Michigan

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers instant value for new customers betting on the championship game between UConn and Michigan. After creating your account and placing a qualifying $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500, you'll immediately receive $200 in FanCash. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and provides the full bonus amount at once.

The terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include several important details:

You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager.

Your $5 minimum bet must have odds of -500 or better.

The qualifying wager must be placed within seven days of account opening.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

You must be 21 years or older and physically located in an eligible state.

For example, if you bet $5 on UConn to win the championship at +150 odds and they capture their third title in four years, you'd win $7.50 in cash plus your $200 FanCash bonus. If Michigan pulls off the victory and your UConn bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash reward regardless of your wager's outcome.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the championship game

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for UConn vs. Michigan is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your account and verify your identity. Navigate to the championship game betting markets and select your wager. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your $5 minimum bet. Confirm your wager and watch as your $200 FanCash is credited immediately after your bet settles.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the championship game

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts throughout the sports calendar. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing promotions complement the new-user welcome offer and provide continued value for active bettors who want to maximize their wagering experience across different sports and betting markets.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.