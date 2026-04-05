Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to bet on Monday's championship game between UConn and Michigan. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash instantly when wagering on this historic title matchup. With excellent sportsbook promos available as of April 5, there's never been a better time to join the action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash immediately after placing their first $5 wager. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on the championship game between the Huskies and Wolverines. You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place a qualifying wager within seven days of account opening.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

• Minimum bet of $5 with odds of -500 or better required.

• FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

• Available to customers 21 and older in eligible states.

• Must be physically located in a participating state when placing bets.

If you bet $5 on UConn to win the championship and they capture their third title in four years, you'll receive your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Should Michigan pull off the victory and end the Big Ten's championship drought, you'll still receive the full $200 FanCash regardless of your bet's outcome. This promotion allows you to support either team while maximizing your betting value for this historic matchup.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the championship

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before Monday's championship game:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete identity verification and email authentication to activate your account. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place your first bet of $5 or more on any UConn vs. Michigan market with minimum odds of -500. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotions and betting boosts throughout major sporting events. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special championship game promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These additional offers complement the new-user welcome bonus and provide continued value for championship betting and beyond.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.