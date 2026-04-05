Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to bet on Monday's championship game between UConn and Michigan. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash instantly when wagering on this historic title matchup. With excellent sportsbook promos available as of April 5, there's never been a better time to join the action.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UConn vs. Michigan betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash immediately after placing their first $5 wager. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on the championship game between the Huskies and Wolverines. You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place a qualifying wager within seven days of account opening.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
• Minimum bet of $5 with odds of -500 or better required.
• FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
• Available to customers 21 and older in eligible states.
• Must be physically located in a participating state when placing bets.
If you bet $5 on UConn to win the championship and they capture their third title in four years, you'll receive your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Should Michigan pull off the victory and end the Big Ten's championship drought, you'll still receive the full $200 FanCash regardless of your bet's outcome. This promotion allows you to support either team while maximizing your betting value for this historic matchup.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the championship
Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before Monday's championship game:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Complete identity verification and email authentication to activate your account.
- Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager.
- Place your first bet of $5 or more on any UConn vs. Michigan market with minimum odds of -500.
- Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotions and betting boosts throughout major sporting events. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special championship game promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These additional offers complement the new-user welcome bonus and provide continued value for championship betting and beyond.
Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.