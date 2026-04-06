The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to bet on Monday's UConn vs Michigan National Championship game. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion available as of April 6. This welcome offer provides the perfect way to engage with sportsbook promos while watching Alex Karaban chase his third national championship.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UConn vs Michigan betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers a unique 10-day bet match experience for new customers. Each day for 10 consecutive days, Fanatics matches your qualifying cash wager with FanCash up to $100 daily. This means you could earn the maximum $1,000 in FanCash by placing $100 wagers each day on markets like UConn vs Michigan.

The promotion requires you to toggle on the bet match feature in your bet slip before placing qualifying wagers. Your cash bets must be at least $1 with odds of -200 or longer to qualify. For example, if you bet $50 on UConn to cover the spread against Michigan and your wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Key terms and conditions include:

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

You must apply the promotion in your bet slip for each qualifying wager.

The 10-day period begins when you create your Fanatics Sportsbook account.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the championship game

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps to begin betting on UConn vs Michigan.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your first qualifying wager. Place a cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) once your bet settles. Repeat this process daily for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for major sporting events like the NCAA Tournament championship game, giving bettors additional value on their wagers throughout the basketball season and beyond.