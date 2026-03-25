Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 in FanCash for Yankees vs. Giants MLB Opening Day

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to start their betting journey with the Yankees vs. Giants Opening Day matchup. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash instantly when wagering on this nationally televised interleague showdown. With sportsbook promos like this available through March 25, there's never been a better time to join the action.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Yankees vs. Giants

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with $200 in FanCash immediately after placing their first $5 wager. This welcome offer applies to any betting market for the Yankees vs. Giants Opening Day game, including moneyline, run total, or player props featuring Aaron Judge and Logan Webb.

Here's how the promotion works in practice. If you bet $5 on the Yankees to win at -150 odds and they defeat the Giants 6-3, your original wager returns $8.33 plus your $5 stake. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, you'll receive the full $200 in FanCash immediately. Alternatively, if you wager $5 on the game's total runs going over 8.5 and the final score is 4-2 (under), your bet loses but you still collect the $200 FanCash bonus.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum qualifying bet of $5 with odds of -500 or better.

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip within seven days of account opening.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Opening Day

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Yankees vs. Giants game is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Make your first deposit using any accepted payment method. Navigate to the Yankees vs. Giants betting markets and select your wager. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your $5 qualifying bet. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your wager settles.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond Opening Day

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the baseball season. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, including MLB games, player props, and same-game parlays.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions to coincide with major sporting events and holidays. Existing users should regularly check their app notifications and the promotions tab to ensure they don't miss out on valuable betting enhancements and bonus opportunities.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.