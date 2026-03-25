Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 in FanCash for Yankees vs. Giants MLB Opening Day
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to start their betting journey with the Yankees vs. Giants Opening Day matchup. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash instantly when wagering on this nationally televised interleague showdown. With sportsbook promos like this available through March 25, there's never been a better time to join the action.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Yankees vs. Giants
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with $200 in FanCash immediately after placing their first $5 wager. This welcome offer applies to any betting market for the Yankees vs. Giants Opening Day game, including moneyline, run total, or player props featuring Aaron Judge and Logan Webb.
Here's how the promotion works in practice. If you bet $5 on the Yankees to win at -150 odds and they defeat the Giants 6-3, your original wager returns $8.33 plus your $5 stake. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, you'll receive the full $200 in FanCash immediately. Alternatively, if you wager $5 on the game's total runs going over 8.5 and the final score is 4-2 (under), your bet loses but you still collect the $200 FanCash bonus.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum qualifying bet of $5 with odds of -500 or better.
- Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip within seven days of account opening.
- FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Opening Day
Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Yankees vs. Giants game is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account.
- Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make your first deposit using any accepted payment method.
- Navigate to the Yankees vs. Giants betting markets and select your wager.
- Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your $5 qualifying bet.
- Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your wager settles.
For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond Opening Day
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the baseball season. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, including MLB games, player props, and same-game parlays.
The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions to coincide with major sporting events and holidays. Existing users should regularly check their app notifications and the promotions tab to ensure they don't miss out on valuable betting enhancements and bonus opportunities.
Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.