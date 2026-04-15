Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim up to $1,000 FanCash for Magic vs. 76ers Play-In Game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on Wednesday's Eastern Conference play-in tournament clash between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion. Both teams finished 45-37 in the regular season, making this a compelling matchup for bettors looking to capitalize on sportsbook promos available as of April 15.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Magic vs. 76ers betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with a unique 10-day bet match opportunity perfect for wagering on the Magic vs. 76ers play-in game. Each day for 10 consecutive days, Fanatics will match your qualifying cash wager with FanCash up to $100 daily. This means you could earn the maximum $1,000 in FanCash over the promotional period.

To qualify, you must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -200 or longer and toggle on the promotion in your bet slip. The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and is available to customers who don't already have an account in any state.

Key terms and conditions include:

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

FanCash is issued after your wager settles.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

You must be 21 or older and physically located in an eligible state.

For example, if you bet $50 on the 76ers to win straight up against the Magic and your wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. If you bet $100 on Orlando to cover the spread and lose, you'll still earn $100 in FanCash as your daily match. The promotion continues regardless of whether your actual wagers win or lose.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Wednesday's game

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code promotion is straightforward and doesn't require any special codes.

Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account through their website or mobile app. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Navigate to the Magic vs. 76ers betting markets and select your wager. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip before placing your bet. Place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match after your wager settles. Repeat this process daily for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your rewards.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the Magic vs. 76ers welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond their new-user welcome bonus. The sportsbook frequently updates its "Promos" section with daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience.

Current customers can find these rotating promotions by checking the dedicated "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on specific bet types, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.