Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up To $1,000 FanCash Starting With A Bet on Trail Blazers vs Suns

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash while betting on Tuesday's high-stakes Trail Blazers vs Suns play-in matchup. This welcome offer provides 10 consecutive days of bet matches, making it perfect timing for the Western Conference playoff race. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 14.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Trail Blazers vs Suns betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value through its 10-day bet match structure. New customers can place qualifying wagers of $1 or more on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer, including Tuesday's Trail Blazers vs Suns play-in game. Each day, Fanatics matches your qualifying wager with FanCash up to $100, creating opportunities for substantial rewards throughout the playoff push.

The promotion requires toggling on the bet match feature in your bet slip before placing each qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $50 on the Suns to cover the spread against Portland and your wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. If you wager $100 on Deni Avdija to score over his points total and it wins or loses, you'll still earn the maximum $100 daily FanCash match.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

Minimum qualifying wager of $1 with odds -200 or longer.

Maximum $100 FanCash match per day for 10 consecutive days.

Must apply the promotion in bet slip for each qualifying wager.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo creates multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while following the Trail Blazers' momentum or backing Phoenix's playoff experience. The 10-day structure allows you to explore different betting markets throughout the play-in tournament and first round of playoffs.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Tuesday's play-in game

Getting started with this welcome offer is straightforward and positions you perfectly for Tuesday's crucial Western Conference matchup. Follow these steps to maximize your betting potential on Trail Blazers vs Suns.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Navigate to the Trail Blazers vs Suns betting markets and select your preferred wager. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before confirming your qualifying wager of $1 or more. Place your bet on any eligible market with odds -200 or longer, such as the game spread, total points, or player props. Receive your FanCash match after your wager settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 consecutive days.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into betting markets, mobile app features, and customer experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NBA playoffs and beyond. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience on games like Trail Blazers vs Suns.

Current customers can discover these rotating offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities on specific bet types, and exclusive bonuses tied to major sporting events and playoff series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.