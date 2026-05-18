Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets to use across Monday, May 18 action spanning the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, and MLB. Two welcome offer options are available depending on your state, so there is no shortage of ways to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA, NHL, WNBA, and MLB betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two versions, and which one you receive depends on the state where you are located. Both offers require a minimum $20 qualifying wager with odds of -500 or longer, placed within seven days of completing account verification. You can target any of Monday's playoff matchups, a WNBA game, or an MLB contest to satisfy that requirement.

The first option — available in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY — rewards you with $50 in bonus bets each day for seven straight days, totaling $350. Each daily $50 allotment expires 24 hours after it is issued, so you will want to put it to work quickly on whatever games are on the schedule that day. You cannot combine multiple bonus bets into a single wager, and only one bonus bet may be used per bet.

The second option delivers $200 in bonus bets instantly and is available in a wider range of states, including AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY. Once your qualifying bet settles, the bonus bets land in your account right away. You can split them however you like — one $200 wager, twenty $10 bets, or any combination down to a $0.10 minimum — as long as you use only one bonus bet per wager.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind for both offers:

Qualifying bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 with odds of -500 or longer.

Opt in to the promotion by turning it on directly in your bet slip, not just on the Promos page.

Qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $50 bonus bet that returns $40 in winnings pays out $40.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued and cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early.

Excluded bet types do not qualify.

Say you place your $20 qualifying wager on an NBA playoff game Monday night and your team wins. Your cash winnings are yours to withdraw, and your bonus bets begin flowing in regardless of the outcome. If your team loses, the bonus bets still arrive on schedule, giving you plenty of ammunition to bounce back across the rest of the week's sportsbook promos and games. The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is built to keep you active across a full week of sports, which makes it a strong fit for a stretch of postseason basketball, postseason hockey, WNBA, and MLB all running simultaneously.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday's games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or first pitch on Monday, May 18.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish setting up your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method such as a debit card, PayPal, or bank transfer. Navigate to your bet slip and turn on the promotion before placing your wager. Opting in through the Promos page alone is not sufficient. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market — an NBA playoff game, NHL playoff matchup, WNBA contest, or MLB game — with odds of -500 or longer. Once your qualifying bet settles, collect your bonus bets and use them across any available market on the app.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users on Monday's slate

Fanatics does not limit its promotions to new customers. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses tied to the day's biggest games by visiting the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up alongside a full WNBA and MLB schedule, there is typically no shortage of offers to explore throughout the week. Make it a habit to check that section before placing your bets so you never leave value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.