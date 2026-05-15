Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 for PGA Championship, NBA, NHL, MLB and WNBA

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets over seven days or $200 in bonus bets instantly. With Friday, May 15 delivering a loaded sports slate headlined by Round 2 of the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoff action, MLB, and the WNBA season opener, there is no shortage of markets to target.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for PGA Championship and May 15 action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two versions depending on your state, and both are straightforward to unlock. No promo code is required at any point during registration, as the offer applies automatically when you sign up through an eligible link.

The first version is the Bet $20, Get $350 offer, which is available in IN, IA, AZ, MA, TN, and WY. Once you place a qualifying bet, you receive $50 in bonus bets each day for seven consecutive days, totaling $350. Each daily $50 bonus expires 24 hours after it is issued, so you will want to put it to work quickly on markets like PGA Championship leaderboard positions, NBA playoff series prices, or NHL game lines.

The second version is the Bet $20, Get $200 Instantly offer, available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV and WY. After your qualifying bet settles, $200 in bonus bets lands in your account right away. You can split that $200 however you like across any available market, with a minimum bet of $0.10 per wager.

For both offers, a qualifying bet must meet the following criteria:

Be a single cash wager of at least $20.

Carry odds of -500 or longer.

Be placed on any eligible game, event, or market.

Be fully settled once the event concludes.

Not fall under any excluded bet type.

You must also opt in by turning the promotion on directly in your bet slip, not just through the Promos or Discover page. If you do not place your qualifying bet within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven, you will forfeit eligibility for the reward.

It is also important to understand how winnings work with bonus bets. If you place a $50 bonus bet on Scottie Scheffler to make the cut at Aronimink and it wins $40, you receive $40 in profit only. The original $50 bonus amount is not returned. Conversely, if that bet loses, you are simply out the bonus bet with no impact on your cash balance. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early using the Cash Out feature.

You can find more details on available sportsbook promos to compare what is on offer across the market heading into this busy May sports weekend.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for May 15 sports

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the PGA Championship second round tees off Friday.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish setting up your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics Sportsbook accepts debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers, making it easy to fund your balance quickly. Navigate to your bet slip and turn on the promotion before placing your wager. This step is required for the offer to apply. Place a single cash bet of at least $20 on any eligible market, such as a PGA Championship round leader, an NBA playoff game, an NHL series price, or any MLB or WNBA matchup, at odds of -500 or longer. Once your qualifying bet settles, collect your bonus bets, either $200 instantly or $50 per day for seven days depending on your state, and use them across any available market.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

The value at Fanatics does not stop after you claim your welcome offer. Existing users regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotional offers tied to major events throughout the sports calendar. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, MLB, and the WNBA all running simultaneously, there is plenty of action to take advantage of. Check the Promos section on the Fanatics Sportsbook app regularly to see what is currently available for your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.