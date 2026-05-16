Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 for PGA Championship, NBA, NHL, MLB & WNBA on Saturday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to claim up to $350 in bonus bets heading into a stacked May 16 sports slate. Bet $20 to unlock either $350 in bonus bets spread over seven days or $200 in bonus bets issued instantly, depending on your state.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for PGA Championship moving day and more

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two versions depending on where you live, and both offer serious value for a Saturday loaded with golf, basketball, hockey, baseball, and the WNBA. Understanding which offer applies to you is the first step before placing a wager on moving day at Aronimink Golf Club or any of the other marquee events on the board.

The first version, available in IN, IA, AZ, MA, TN, and WY, rewards you with $50 in bonus bets per day for seven straight days after placing a qualifying bet, totaling $350. The second version, available across a broader list of states, delivers $200 in bonus bets immediately after your qualifying bet settles. Both versions require a single cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer.

Here is what you need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo terms before betting on Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, or any of the NBA or NHL playoff action Saturday:

Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market.

Your bet must carry odds of -500 or longer.

You must opt in by toggling the promotion on directly in your bet slip, not just on the Promos page.

Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $50 bonus bet that returns $40 in winnings pays out $40.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager, withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early.

Say you place your $20 qualifying bet on Jon Rahm to post a low round during moving day at the PGA Championship and it wins. Your winnings from that initial cash bet are yours to withdraw. Then, depending on your state, you will either receive $200 in bonus bets right away or begin collecting $50 per day for seven days. If your qualifying bet loses, the bonus bets still arrive on the same schedule, giving you plenty of opportunities to get back in action across the weekend's remaining sportsbook promos and markets.

The $200 instant version of the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY. With the Canadiens hosting the Sabres in a potential elimination game at Bell Centre and the NBA playoffs heating up in the second round, there is no shortage of markets to put those bonus bets to work.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for May 16 action

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the PGA Championship's moving day tees off:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create your account. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish registration. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Navigate to your bet slip and toggle the promotion on to opt in. This step is required even if you have already visited the Promos page. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market, such as a PGA Championship round leader, an NBA playoff game total, or the Canadiens vs. Sabres moneyline, at odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet settles, collect either $200 in bonus bets instantly or $50 per day for seven consecutive days, depending on your state.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook for the PGA Championship and playoff games

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for current customers, so the value does not stop after you claim the welcome offer. If you already have an account, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section to see what is available for Saturday's action across the PGA Championship, NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB, and the WNBA. The platform regularly refreshes its offers to match the biggest events on the calendar, making it worth checking back throughout the day before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.