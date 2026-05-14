Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 for PGA Championship, NBA & NHL Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets over seven days or $200 in bonus bets instantly. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, MLB, and the WNBA all in action, May 15 is the perfect time to sign up.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for the PGA Championship and playoff action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two versions depending on your state, and both are built around a simple qualifying step. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer, and you unlock your welcome reward. That bet could go toward Scottie Scheffler winning the PGA Championship, an NBA playoff series result, or any MLB game on Thursday's slate.

The first option delivers $50 in bonus bets each day for seven straight days, totaling $350. This version is available to new users in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY. You must opt in through your bet slip, not just the Promos page, and place your qualifying bet within seven days of completing account verification by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

The second option gives you $200 in bonus bets added to your account immediately after your qualifying bet settles. This version is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY. The same opt-in and qualifying bet requirements apply.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind for both offers:

Qualifying bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 with odds of -500 or longer.

You must opt in by turning the promotion on in your bet slip.

Qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account verification.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep the profit only, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $50 bonus bet on Rory McIlroy at +200 that wins returns $100 in profit, not $150.

Each bonus bet expires 24 hours after it is issued.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager, withdrawn as cash, or cashed out early.

Minimum bonus bet wager is $0.10.

If your qualifying $20 bet on an NHL playoff game loses, you still receive your full bonus reward as long as all other conditions are met. Checking the latest sportsbook promos is always a smart move before placing your first wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Thursday's action

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the PGA Championship and playoff games tip off.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and verify your identity to complete the process. No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required, as the offer applies automatically. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics Sportsbook accepts debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers, making it easy to fund your account quickly. Open your bet slip and turn on the promotion before placing your wager. This step is required, even if you already opted in through the Promos or Discover page. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. The PGA Championship, NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, and MLB all qualify as strong options for your qualifying bet. Collect your bonus bets once your qualifying wager settles. Depending on your state, you will receive either $200 instantly or $50 per day for seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Current customers can find a rotating selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses tied to major events throughout the sports calendar. With the PGA Championship, NBA and NHL playoffs, and a full MLB schedule all running simultaneously, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of these deals.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promos section directly in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to browse before locking in your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.