Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for the PGA Championship: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 in bonus bets over seven days ahead of the PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday, May 14. Sign up now to lock in this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo before the second major of the golf season gets underway at Aronimink Golf Club.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for the PGA Championship

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users two strong paths to bonus bets depending on their state. Both offers require a minimum $20 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer, placed on any eligible market including PGA Championship betting. Here is a breakdown of how each offer works:

Bet $20, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly -- available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Bet $20, Get $350 in bonus bets over seven days ($50 per day) -- available in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY.

No promo code is required. The offer applies automatically at registration.

You must opt in by toggling the promotion on directly in your bet slip, not just on the Promos page.

Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of verifying your account, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or cashed out early.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep the profit only. For example, if you place a $50 bonus bet on Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship and it returns $40 in profit, you receive $40 -- not the original $50 stake.

Say you place your $20 qualifying bet on Rory McIlroy to win outright and he misses the cut. Your qualifying bet settles as a loss, but your bonus bets are still issued as promised. You can then use those bonus bets across any available market, including round-by-round leaders, top-five finishes, or any other PGA Championship prop. The minimum individual bonus bet is $0.10, and you cannot combine multiple bonus bets into a single wager.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible offers among current sportsbook promos , giving new users plenty of room to explore the PGA Championship market across four rounds of play. With a 156-player field and four full days of competition at Aronimink, there will be no shortage of betting opportunities from the opening tee shot to the final putt.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer for the PGA Championship

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in time for the PGA Championship:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish setting up your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics Sportsbook accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Navigate to your bet slip and toggle the welcome promotion on to opt in. This step is required -- opting in through the Promos page alone will not activate the offer. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible PGA Championship market with odds of -500 or longer. Your bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification. Once your qualifying bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account. The $200 offer is issued instantly, while the $350 offer delivers $50 per day for seven consecutive days.

For a full breakdown of features, markets, and app functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers at Fanatics Sportsbook for the PGA Championship

Current Fanatics Sportsbook customers are not left out when a major championship rolls around. Fanatics consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other targeted promotions tied to marquee events like the PGA Championship. The best place to find what is available each day is the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where offers are updated regularly throughout the week. Checking back daily during the tournament is a smart habit, as new boosts and bonuses often appear ahead of each round.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.