Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on MLB & WNBA, Get up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Aug. 2 and lets new users earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start with today's MLB and WNBA slate, including Red Sox-Dodgers and Fever-Lynx, to kick off day one of this welcome offer.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for MLB & WNBA betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash each day for their first 10 days, totaling up to $1,000. To earn it on day one, place a wager of at least $1 on any MLB or WNBA market at odds of -500 or longer. If that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100.

Say you bet $50 on the Fever to cover against the Lynx and the wager does not cash. Fanatics credits $50 back to your account as FanCash. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to continue earning through this offer. This structure makes today's loaded MLB and WNBA card a natural starting point for the promotion.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

This offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The overall offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible welcome offers available among current sportsbook promos . The 10-day window gives you plenty of time to spread your action across the MLB stretch run and the WNBA's playoff push rather than committing everything at once.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for today's MLB & WNBA slate

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before today's first pitch or tip-off:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your iOS or Android device to get familiar with the platform, banking options, and available markets. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the promotion. Navigate to today's MLB or WNBA markets and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. Games like Red Sox-Dodgers, Yankees-Cubs, or Fever-Lynx are strong options to start with on day one. If your first bet loses, Fanatics will credit up to $100 in FanCash to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience, read our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users on MLB & WNBA day

Once you have worked through the welcome offer, Fanatics continues to reward active users with ongoing promotions. The operator regularly rotates odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay bonuses that align with the day's biggest games, including marquee MLB matchups and WNBA contests. You can browse everything currently available by tapping the "Promos" tab directly inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app. It is worth checking before you place any wager, since a live boost on a game like Red Sox-Dodgers or Fever-Lynx could add meaningful value to your bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.