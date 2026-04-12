Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $1,000 in Bet Matches for Epic Sunday Sports Action

Sunday, April 12 brings one of the most action-packed days on the sports calendar, making it the perfect time to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bet matches over 10 consecutive days while betting on MLB games, NBA playoff races, NHL postseason battles and the Masters final round. This welcome offer provides excellent value for the Apr. 12 slate, and bettors can explore additional sportsbook promos across the industry.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Sunday's sports action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers a unique 10-day bet match opportunity that perfectly aligns with Sunday's loaded sports schedule. This promotion allows you to place qualifying wagers on MLB games, NBA matchups, NHL contests or Masters betting markets while earning FanCash matches. Each day for 10 consecutive days, Fanatics Sportsbook will match your qualifying cash wager with FanCash up to $100 daily.

To qualify, you must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -200 or longer on any eligible market. You need to toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing each qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $50 on Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters and your wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash regardless of whether Scheffler wins or loses the tournament.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook customers only.

One qualifying wager per day for 10 consecutive days.

Minimum odds requirement of -200 or longer.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

Maximum $100 FanCash match per day, $1,000 total over 10 days.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Sunday's games

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete identity verification and email authentication to activate your account. Navigate to Sunday's betting markets for MLB, NBA, NHL or the Masters final round. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip before placing your first qualifying wager. Place a cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match once your wager settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 consecutive days.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Beyond this welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. These promotions often coincide with high-profile events like Sunday's Masters final round or crucial NBA and NHL games.

Current customers can discover these ongoing opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The operator regularly updates this section with fresh offers, seasonal promotions and sport-specific bonuses that provide additional value beyond the initial welcome promotion.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.