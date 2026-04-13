Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $1,000 in Bet Matches for MLB, NHL and NBA Postseason Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $1,000 in bet matches across 10 consecutive days, perfect timing for Monday's packed sports slate featuring NHL playoff positioning battles, MLB's full schedule and the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament. This welcome offer provides daily bet matches up to $100 for qualifying wagers, giving bettors multiple opportunities to capitalize on tonight's hockey action and baseball games. Check out more sportsbook promos available as of April 13.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NHL and MLB betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place qualifying cash wagers for 10 straight days starting from account creation. Each day, bettors must toggle on the promotion in their bet slip and place a minimum $1 wager with odds of -200 or longer on any eligible market. Fanatics Sportsbook then matches the wager amount with FanCash up to $100 daily, creating potential for $1,000 total over the promotional period.

Tonight's NHL slate presents excellent opportunities with 10 games featuring playoff implications. Whether backing the Hurricanes against Philadelphia or taking the Rangers in their matchup with Florida, each qualifying wager earns matching FanCash once settled. For example, a $50 bet on the Maple Leafs moneyline would generate $50 in FanCash regardless of the outcome.

Key terms include:

• Minimum $1 cash wager required daily with odds -200 or longer.

• Maximum $100 FanCash match per day for 10 consecutive days.

• Promotion must be toggled on in bet slip before placing wager.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

MLB's Monday schedule offers additional betting opportunities across afternoon and evening games. A $25 wager on the Cubs-Phillies total would earn $25 in matching FanCash, while a $75 bet on the Mets-Dodgers moneyline generates $75 in FanCash when the game settles.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for tonight's games

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing account registration and placing your first qualifying wager. Follow these steps to begin earning daily bet matches:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth and last four SSN digits. Verify your email address to activate your new account. Navigate to tonight's NHL or MLB games and select your preferred betting market. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before confirming your wager. Place a minimum $1 cash bet with odds of -200 or longer on any eligible market. Receive matching FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) once the bet settles. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your promotional benefits.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. These bonus offers typically include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance for multi-leg wagers and special event promotions during major tournaments. Current users can access these deals by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application.

The sportsbook frequently updates their promotional offerings to align with trending sports events and popular betting markets. During busy sports periods like tonight's NHL playoff race and MLB's early season action, expect enhanced odds boosts and specialized betting promotions designed to maximize customer engagement across multiple sports simultaneously.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.