Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $200 FanCash for College Basketball Quarterfinals

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an instant reward for Saturday's College Basketball Quarterfinals action. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash immediately when wagering on today's quarterfinal matchups. This welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to capitalize on sportsbook promos available March 28.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for college basketball quarterfinals

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash after placing their first $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo activates immediately upon settling your qualifying bet, making it perfect for Saturday's quarterfinal games between Iowa vs. Illinois and Purdue vs. Arizona.

Key terms and conditions include:

• You must be 21 years or older and physically located in an eligible state.

• Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager.

• Your $5 bet must have minimum odds of -500 or better.

• FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

• The offer must be claimed within seven days of account opening.

For example, if you bet $5 on Iowa to cover the spread against Illinois and your wager wins, you receive your cash winnings plus $200 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 FanCash reward, providing excellent value regardless of the outcome. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus works similarly for any qualifying wager on Purdue vs. Arizona or other available markets.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus for Saturday's College Basketball Quarterfinals:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Make your first deposit using any available payment method. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying $5 bet on any College Basketball Quarterfinals market with odds of -500 or better. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your bet settles.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed information about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotions and enhanced odds opportunities. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These recurring promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers, so checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you won't miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the college basketball season.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.