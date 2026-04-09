Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $1,000 for MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Action

Thursday's packed sports schedule featuring MLB games, NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL division races and Masters opening round action creates perfect betting opportunities with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days through this welcome offer. The promotion coincides with excellent sportsbook promos available April 9 across multiple sports.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday's action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with daily bet matches for their first 10 days. You place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer, and Fanatics matches that amount in FanCash up to $100 per day. This creates opportunities to earn the maximum $1,000 by wagering $100 daily across the 10-day period.

Thursday's diverse betting menu makes this promotion particularly valuable. You could start with an MLB moneyline bet on an early game, continue with NBA spread wagers on playoff-relevant matchups, add NHL totals bets on division title battles, then cap the day with Masters outright winner or first-round leader bets featuring Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip each day.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

FanCash is issued after your qualifying wager settles.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Available for 10 consecutive days starting when you create your account.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Lakers to cover the spread and they win, you receive your $50 winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If they lose, you still earn the $50 FanCash match despite the losing wager. This pattern continues daily, allowing you to build substantial FanCash balances for future betting opportunities.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday's games

Getting started with this welcome promotion takes just a few minutes before Thursday's action begins.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth and last four SSN digits. Make your first deposit using any accepted payment method. Navigate to Thursday's MLB, NBA, NHL or Masters betting markets. Select your wager and toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip. Place your qualifying cash bet of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Receive matching FanCash after your bet settles, then repeat daily for 10 straight days.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed analysis of their betting platform, mobile app features and customer experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. Their daily odds boosts frequently target popular betting markets like NBA player props, MLB run totals and golf tournament winners. The sportsbook also runs seasonal campaigns during major events like March Madness, NFL playoffs and the World Series.

Current users can discover these rotating promotions by checking the dedicated 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These offers often include enhanced payouts on specific bet types, cashback opportunities on losing wagers, and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like Thursday's Masters opening round at Augusta National.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.