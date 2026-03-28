Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for College Basketball Quarterfinals: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $200 FanCash instantly when you bet $5 on College Basketball Quarterfinals action. New users can capitalize on this generous welcome offer while enjoying premium sportsbook promos for Saturday's NCAA Tournament Round 4 matchups. This March 28 promotion provides excellent value for college basketball betting enthusiasts.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for college basketball quarterfinals betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers immediate rewards for wagering on College Basketball Quarterfinals games. After creating your account and placing a qualifying $5 bet on any market with minimum odds of -500, you'll receive $200 in FanCash instantly. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo applies to both Saturday matchups: Iowa vs. Illinois and Purdue vs. Arizona.

Consider these betting scenarios for the quarterfinals action. If you wager $5 on Iowa +6.5 against Illinois and the Hawkeyes cover the spread in an upset victory, you'll collect your winning bet plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Alternatively, if you bet $5 on Purdue moneyline against Arizona and the Boilermakers fall short, you'll still receive the full $200 FanCash reward regardless of your bet's outcome.

Key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager.

Minimum $5 cash bet required on any market with odds of -500 or better.

Seven-day window from account opening to place your qualifying bet.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms found in the app.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer for quarterfinals action

Follow these simple steps to secure your Fanatics Sportsbook promo and start betting on College Basketball Quarterfinals games:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your new account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete identity verification and email authentication to activate your account. Navigate to the College Basketball Quarterfinals betting markets and select your preferred wager. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place a minimum $5 cash bet on any market with odds of -500 or better. Receive your $200 FanCash instantly once your qualifying wager settles.

For comprehensive details about platform features and betting options, read our complete Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with valuable promotional opportunities throughout the college basketball season. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit enhancements, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing offers complement the new-user welcome bonus and provide continued value for active bettors.

The sportsbook frequently features enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, including point spreads, totals, and player props for major college basketball games. During tournament season, expect additional promotional content designed specifically for March's biggest games and storylines.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.