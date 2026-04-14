Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Heat vs Hornets Play-in Game: 10 Days of Bet Matches

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for new users betting on Tuesday's Heat vs Hornets Eastern Conference play-in game. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through 10 consecutive days of bet matches, making this elimination game even more exciting. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 14.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Heat vs Hornets betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers an outstanding opportunity to maximize their betting experience during this crucial play-in matchup. For 10 consecutive days starting when you create your account, Fanatics will match your daily qualifying wager with FanCash up to $100 per day. This means you could earn the maximum $1,000 in FanCash by placing qualifying bets each day.

To qualify for the daily bet match, you must place a cash wager of at least $1 on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. You'll need to toggle on the promotion in your bet slip for each qualifying wager. Whether you're backing Miami's playoff experience or Charlotte's high-powered offense in this winner-take-all game, your qualifying wagers will earn matching FanCash.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

• Each qualifying wager must have minimum odds of -200.

• FanCash is issued after your wager settles.

• Maximum FanCash available is $100 per day for 10 straight days.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

For example, if you place a $50 wager on the Heat to cover the spread and your bet settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. If you bet $25 on LaMelo Ball to score over his points total and that wager loses, you'll still receive $25 in FanCash as your daily match.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the play-in game

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward, and you'll be ready to bet on Heat vs Hornets in minutes. Follow these simple steps to claim your 10-day bet match promotion:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete the identity verification process with your personal information and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Navigate to the Heat vs Hornets game and select your preferred betting market. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place your qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These rotating offers often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for your Heat vs Hornets wagers. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions, so checking the app regularly ensures you won't miss out on valuable betting opportunities throughout the NBA playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.