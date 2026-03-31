Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Tuesday: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash on MLB, NBA and NHL Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers immediate value for Tuesday's loaded sports slate across three major leagues. New users can claim $200 FanCash after placing just a $5 wager on any of today's compelling matchups. With 31 total games spanning MLB, NBA and NHL action on March 31, bettors have countless opportunities to explore sportsbook promos while backing their favorite teams.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Tuesday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash immediately after placing a qualifying $5 bet. This welcome offer requires no bonus code and applies to any market with minimum odds of -500, making it perfect for Tuesday's extensive game slate.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must be a new Fanatics Sportsbook customer.

Minimum $5 cash wager required with odds of -500 or better.

FanCash is issued immediately upon bet settlement.

Promotional FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip.

Seven-day window to place qualifying wager after account opening.

For example, if you wager $5 on the Yankees to beat Seattle in Tuesday's MLB action and your bet wins, you receive your cash winnings plus $200 in FanCash. If the Yankees lose, you still earn the full $200 FanCash bonus despite the losing wager. This structure applies whether you target the Knicks vs. Rockets NBA matchup or the Red Wings vs. Penguins NHL clash.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Tuesday's action

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes, positioning you to bet on Tuesday's marquee games across all three leagues.

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your account and verify your identity. Make your first deposit using any available payment method. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a minimum $5 cash bet on any market with odds of -500 or better within seven days of account opening. Receive $200 in FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through daily promotions and enhanced odds. Existing customers can discover profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These ongoing promotions often target specific games or player props, creating additional opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the week.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings to align with major sporting events and trending matchups. Tuesday's action across MLB, NBA and NHL provides the perfect backdrop for exploring these enhanced betting opportunities while the promotional FanCash remains active in your account.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.