Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 FanCash for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on Saturday's heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through 10 consecutive days of bet matches. This welcome offer provides the perfect way to wager on Fury's return from retirement as he faces Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Check out other sportsbook promos available as of April 11.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Fury vs. Makhmudov betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value through its 10-day bet match structure. New users must place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more each day for 10 consecutive days, starting from account creation. Each daily wager receives a FanCash match equal to the bet amount, up to $100 per day.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum odds of -200 required for qualifying wagers.

Users must toggle on the promotion in their bet slip daily.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Maximum total FanCash available is $1,000 over 10 days.

For example, if you bet $50 on Fury to win by knockout and your wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. If you bet $25 on Makhmudov to go the distance and lose, you still earn $25 in FanCash. This structure provides value regardless of your betting outcomes on the heavyweight bout.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for heavyweight boxing

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration process and placing your first qualifying wager on Saturday's fight.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Navigate to the Fury vs. Makhmudov betting markets and select your wager. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your bet. Place your qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. These promotions often include enhanced odds on major boxing events, parlay insurance, and special bonuses tied to specific fight outcomes. Current users can discover these opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings around significant sporting events like heavyweight championship fights. These bonuses complement the new-user experience and provide continued value for regular bettors who enjoy wagering on combat sports and other athletic competitions.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.