Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 in Bet Matches for Friday's MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to maximize their betting experience across Friday's packed sports schedule. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through 10 consecutive days of bet matches, perfect timing for MLB's early-season momentum, crucial NBA and NHL matchups, and second-round Masters action at Augusta National. This welcome offer stands out among sportsbook promos available April 10.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Friday's sports action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with daily bet matches for their first 10 days. Each qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer earns matching FanCash up to $100 per day. This structure allows bettors to build their bankroll while wagering on Friday's diverse sports lineup.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip daily.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

FanCash is issued after each qualifying wager settles.

Maximum of $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

For example, if you place a $50 wager on Scottie Scheffler to make the cut at Augusta National and it wins, you receive $50 in FanCash plus your original stake and winnings. If the bet loses, you still receive the $50 FanCash match, providing value regardless of the outcome. This same principle applies whether you're betting on NBA playoff positioning, NHL postseason races, or MLB early-season matchups.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Friday's games

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires just a few simple steps to begin earning daily bet matches on Friday's sports action.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification with your personal information and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip each day. Place your first qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer on any eligible market. Receive matching FanCash up to $100 after your wager settles. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your rewards.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotions tab with profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special event bonuses tied to major sporting events. These additional offers complement the initial welcome bonus and provide continued value for active bettors.

Current users should regularly check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover the latest bonus opportunities. These promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special boosts for major sporting events like playoff games and tournament action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.