Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $200 Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs and MLB Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for Thursday's loaded sports slate featuring NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB games. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days after placing their first $20 wager. Thursday's action includes Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants, Knicks-Hawks and Bruins-Sabres among other compelling matchups. This generous welcome offer from sportsbook promos remains available through April 23.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most states receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while select states earn $350 in bonus bets distributed over seven days. Both promotions require a minimum $20 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer.

Thursday's slate offers numerous betting opportunities across three major sports. The NBA playoffs feature three pivotal games including Knicks-Hawks with the series tied 1-1 heading to Atlanta. NHL playoff action continues with equally compelling matchups like Bruins-Sabres, also tied 1-1 as the series shifts to Boston. MLB provides four regular season games highlighted by the classic Yankees-Red Sox rivalry and the NL West showdown between Dodgers-Giants.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $20 qualifying bet required.

Odds must be -500 or longer.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance.

Only winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, not the bonus amount itself.

Seven-day window to place qualifying bet after account verification.

For example, if you bet $20 on the Knicks to cover the spread at -110 odds and win, you receive your $18.18 profit plus the bonus bets. If you later use a $50 bonus bet on the Yankees moneyline at +120 odds and win, you collect $60 in withdrawable cash while the $50 bonus bet amount is not returned.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Thursday's action

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just minutes and positions you to bet on Thursday's exciting playoff and regular season games.

Register your account using the links on this page and complete identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using popular payment methods like debit cards or PayPal. Opt into the promotion through your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying $20 bet on any Thursday game with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into betting markets, mobile app features and customer service.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rewards loyal customers with ongoing promotions beyond the initial welcome offer. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These rotating offers often target specific games or player props, providing enhanced value for both casual and serious bettors.

The sportsbook frequently launches themed promotions around major sporting events, playoff series and rivalry games. Thursday's loaded schedule of NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and marquee MLB matchups represents the type of premium content that typically receives promotional treatment for existing customers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.