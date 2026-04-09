Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for The Masters

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion. With The Masters returning to Augusta National on Wednesday, April 8, bettors can capitalize on this generous welcome offer while wagering on golf's most prestigious tournament. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos and start building their bankroll immediately.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for The Masters betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with a unique 10-day bet match opportunity that perfectly aligns with The Masters tournament. Each day for 10 consecutive days, you can place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your wager with FanCash up to $100 per day, creating a maximum potential reward of $1,000.

For example, if you bet $50 on Rory McIlroy to defend his Masters title and your wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash regardless of whether McIlroy wins or loses. If you wager $100 on Scottie Scheffler to capture his third Masters victory in five years, you'll earn the maximum daily FanCash amount of $100. The promotion requires you to toggle it on in your bet slip each day to qualify.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook customers.

Must be 21 years or older and physically located in an eligible state.

Qualifying wagers must have minimum odds of -200 or longer.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Promotion must be activated in the bet slip for each qualifying wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for The Masters

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and can be completed in just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin earning FanCash while betting on The Masters:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or visit their website. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete the identity verification process and authenticate your email address. Make your first deposit using any available payment method. Navigate to The Masters betting markets and select your wager. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your qualifying wager. Place a cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match once your wager settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 consecutive days.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome promotion, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various bonus opportunities and betting enhancements. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that can enhance your Masters betting experience. These ongoing promotions often include enhanced payouts on popular golf markets and special boosts for major tournament action.

To discover the latest promotional offers, simply navigate to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. This dedicated area showcases all available bonuses, limited-time offers, and exclusive promotions that can add value to your betting experience throughout The Masters and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.